Advice for Coping with Increased Anxiety

While the holidays are supposed to be a time of good cheer, many people right now might be feeling more anxiety. It could be ratcheted up by the increased number of mass shootings, wars and violence in the world today. But help is available and some mental healthcare practitioners are offering sage advice to coping in anxiety filled world.

Mass shootings, global wars and an uptick in intolerance and crime. 2023 was filled with a lot of unhappy current events and it’s leaving a negative impact on a number of people, creating lot’s of fear and anxiety.

“alot of people this year in particularly I would say from 2020 on has been a particularly anxiety provoking anxiety heavy experience for a lot of people regardless of age background any of those things it seems to be affecting people in higher percentages than before.”

And its taking a toll where more people are afraid to go out. Afraid to be in crowds, public places and spaces. Retreating to the safety of indoors. But Chambes says that’s not particularly safe either, increased fear impacting a person’s mental health and well being.

“reducing that isolation I know being in public doesn’t feel safe for some people right now however even connecting virtually and reducing isolation is a big factor.”

But being online and scrolling through social media can also create trepidation...

“we’re actually thinking of putting some social media related disorders into the update of the diagnostic manual because social media has a powerful influence in our lives everything is connected usually through social media that people are finding that daily use that daily looking at the news article the minute by minute replays those things are causing some heavy breathing maybe intrusive thoughts or you go to bed and can’t get that story that thread out of your head.”

And she states the importance of practicing self care...something as simple as doing some exercise or getting outside breathing the fresh air and taking a walk...

“we throw around the buzzword self care but self care can really be anything that you can do for self enrichment that kind of helps you reregulate.”

Ultimately she says if you’re feeling the effects of anxiety on both your mental and physical health, always consider the option of seeking outside resources for help, like talking to a mental health practitioner. Your mind always matters...

