Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom

Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her...
Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her children.(Jared Dean | kktv)
By KKTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A mother wanted in connection with the deaths of two of her children has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police say Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody without incident.

On December 19, just after midnight, police responded to a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point.

When police arrived, they found two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, dead inside the residence.

Singler and an 11-year-old girl were found with injuries and taken to a local hospital. All three children are Singler’s children.

As the investigation continued, a warrant for Singler’s arrest was issued on December 26. The arrest warrant included charges of murder in the first degree, child abuse, and assault.

A $10,000,000 bond was set by the court.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What does a no-snow-December mean for Aroostook County?
The emergency room at Cary Medical Center
Three injured in multi-vehicle accident in Caribou
Caribou Police Department
Caribou police comment on parade rifles stolen from American Legion
Sports Extra For December 29th, 2023
Sports Extra December 29, 2023
Presque Isle Police
Lane shut down near Presque Isle mall

Latest News

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024
FILE - PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan on the first tee box during the first round of the Tour...
PGA Tour seeks extension on commercial deal with Saudis, private investors
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme...
Chief Justice Roberts casts a wary eye on the uses of artificial intelligence in the federal courts