No one injured in Easton single-vehicle crash

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - A singular vehicle accident occurred on Route 1A in Easton at approximately noon today, January 1, 2024.

Stephanie Dubay, 48 of Fort Fairfield, was traveling south on Route 1A when she went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Dubay’s vehicle, a 2012 Chevy Impala, was heavily damaged and towed by Caldwell’s Auto.

Dubay was not injured in the accident.

The cause of the accident was determined to be driver distraction, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Matthew Brown of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, assisted by the Presque Isle EMS and the Easton Fire Department.

