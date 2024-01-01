Sledding the County - Small and Midsize Snowmobiles

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

According to an economic impact report on Snowmobiling done by the University of Maine in 2020 the average age of a snowmobiler in Maine is between 53 and 54 years old, which is around 10 years older than the national average. As clubs try and attract a younger crowd of volunteers, manufacturers are making sleds to match. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has this week’s Sledding the County.

“So I think the idea here is to do things together, as a family and also get kids away from the computer screens and the phones and the indoor stuff and if they get on a motorized recreational product they can go on extended journeys now, they can get beyond their backyards, they can explore the area.”

Kevin Freeman, Owner of the Sled Shop is Presque Isle is describing the concept behind two classes of snowmobile designed to allow some of the sport’s youngest enthusiasts to participate.

“What you’re looking at right here is something that is very familiar for people in Aroostook county, models like this purpose built for kids have been around for around 20 years.”

Freeman says most major manufacturers produce these little sleds. They aren’t made for the winding trails of Northern Maine and are known as “driveway sleds” for children between toddler and preteen age. They are designed with either a 120cc or 200cc motor to ensure the young rider doesn’t have more throttle than they can handle. John Alexander, Owner of Harry’s Motorsports says its about getting them interested early.

“The parents have a snowmobile, and like to snowmobile so they want to get the youngsters involved too. So that get’s that younger generation started liking to snowmobile, riding around the house thousands and thousands of times.”

From there recent developments in midsize sleds are available to fulfill the need for speed for any young rider who may have outgrown their driveway sled. These models pickup where the 200cc left off power wise and could have as large as a 600cc engine. These sleds are for the big kids.

“This is a 55 horsepower machine that is 20 percent smaller, 20 percent lighter, over 100 pounds lighter than a full size sled, but with all the regular features like electric start, reverse, handlebar warmers. But it’s primarily there for someone to develop some riding skills and not have a big snowmobile”

“So now they could actually maybe go out on the trail with their parents, one ahead, one behind as long as their following and staying on their side of the trail, so it can be a really good family sport, go out for a Sunday afternoon for a ride, have a barbeque.”

And while the riders may continue to grow, eventually outgrowing their starter sleds, both Freeman and Alexander say the smaller sleds hold their resale value well, as new riders are introduced to the sport each and every year.

