Snow Shower Chances Diminish, More Sun Late

Good Monday morning everyone and happy New Year! Depending on where you are in the county some of us are starting the New Year off on a bit of a snowier note as we have seen some lingering snow showers from what we had over the weekend. Recapping some of the snow totals from the weekend so far, the highest total came from Presque Isle just shy of three and a half inches. A lot of places landed into the one to three inch range. Now, this does not take into account the snow we did see this morning, so it’s likely some spots will add to their totals.

Snow showers had been a bit more persistent because we are caught up in between two minor disturbances. This will keep some areas of cloud cover stubborn throughout the morning. High pressure will eventually take back control of our weather pattern briefly ushering in more sunshine later on today. Because temperatures have been consistently remaining in the low to middle teens, it’s very likely we will have some slick spots on the roads, so make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads today.

Temperatures won’t increase by much this afternoon as they are only expected to rise into the low 20s which is right around where our average high typically lands this time of year. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover remains fairly stubborn earlier on this morning allowing for some filtered areas of sunshine to form initially. We break into more of the sunshine towards the afternoon and given that, I wouldn’t be surprised if we set our high temperatures a bit later than usual. Clearing skies won’t likely last for long as another round of cloud cover is expected transitioning us back to more of a partly cloudy state. Lows tonight bottom out slightly above average for this time of year into the low to middle teens.

Tomorrow results in more of a mixture of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the low 30s. The main difference between what we will see today and what we can expect tomorrow is the fact that we will return to some breezier conditions. While they will likely only top out near the 20 mph mark, this will become especially important in terms of any of the snow we did have accumulate over the weekend. Because it does have more of a light and fluffy consistency to it and we won’t have a great chance for any of the snow melting it could blow onto the roadways reducing visibility at times especially in more open areas. That will be the greater story tomorrow.

