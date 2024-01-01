Suspect makes ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police on Christmas Eve

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man made ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve when the driver, Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, ran off, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and instead jumped a fence into a large construction site.

“Dashing away he hid in the dark. Down a pit in the soil he lay, at times perhaps feeling the holiday spirit, making ‘dirt angels’ and making calls on his phone,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Eventually, three deputies and a K-9 apprehended Rios. He was arrested and faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license and trespassing on a construction site.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What does a no-snow-December mean for Aroostook County?
The emergency room at Cary Medical Center
Three injured in multi-vehicle accident in Caribou
Caribou Police Department
Caribou police comment on parade rifles stolen from American Legion
Stanley Hazell
Bail Conditions Changed for Fort Fairfield Man Charged with Son’s Death
Maine State Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter in Farmington.
Maine State Police investigate deaths of mother and daughter in Farmington

Latest News

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida.
Suspect makes 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
New Year Sign on Main St. in Presque Isle
2024 New Year Plans