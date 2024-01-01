Throwback Thursday - County Robots

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

While Aroostook county is known for its potatoes, there’s another type of field in the county that’s seen growth over the years, the field of Science and Mathematics and the development of robots. It’s the focus of this week’s throwback Thursday with Brian Bouchard.

Concepts of the future have included some version of a robotic automaton since the late 19th century, and while we’re not greeted at the door by Rosey the Robot when we come home like George Jetson, we interact with smaller specialized robots almost every day, doing a variety of tasks. In this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to 1983 where WAGM reporter Frank Graff takes a look at some little robots making a big splash with the students of Northern Maine Vocational Technical Institute.

They’re not exactly R2D2 or C3PO, and this isn’t exactly a rebel base.

But the robots have invaded an NMVTI. Hero and his mechanical friends are the creations of computer electronics. Students at Northern Maine Vocational Technical Institute. There are two heroes finished, so they won’t be lonely, with four more in the works. They’re being built for a new robotics course starting next year. Hero is no dummy. He’s got a microprocessor for a brain that interprets the programs already in the memory and coordinates them with what the operator programs hero to do. It then feeds the information to the various motors in hero to make them operate and then monitors what happens. Besides his mobility, hero also has an arm which has a full range of movements, plus a grip. He’s also equipped with a light detector, sound detector and sonar so he can sense movement and obstacles. He even does windows. But despite all the amazing mechanical wizardry, Hero has one problem.

As an Educational tool he’s fantastic, but as far as practical applications, there’s not too many. There’s a few that he can he could. He could be a burglar alarm system for a house. Vision is a motion detector, but as far as mechanical applications that there is none because he really does know the strength that industrial robots have.

And once you get it done, you feel relieved once you get done, but then you got the problem of troubleshooting it, finding out what the getting rid of the bugs as their so-called.

If you’ve got three months and you’d like a very quiet, very neat companion, you can pick up a hero for yourself and build it for a mere $1500. The factory built model sells for 2500. The students say they’re fun to have around, and they’re very polite. They even wave goodbye.

Frank Graff, News Line 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.