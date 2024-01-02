2024-2025 FAFSA application is now open

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Students applying to college this year can now apply for financial aid.

The 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid is now open, as of December 31, 2023. Mila Tappan, of Finance Authority Maine, recommends that applicants complete the FAFSA in the first few weeks of January.

“Give it two or three days,” Tappan advises. “I’m not a big fan of actually having people do it the first day it comes out. This year it’s a completely overhauled FAFSA, but even in years when it’s not an overhaul that first day or two is awfully busy.”

Tappan says that although many students will complete the application within the first few weeks of its opening, they will need to be patient in receiving their financial aid packages.

”[When] people are filing their FAFSA they might anticipate that very quickly after that they get a financial aid offer, but the reality is is those probably are not going to be sent out until mid-February at the earliest,” Tappan says.

According to the Federal Student Aid website, the FAFSA form is being “soft launched”. This means it will be available for short periods of time while the site is monitored and updated. People should expect pauses for site maintenance and technical updates.

The deadline for applicants in the state of Maine is May 1, 2024, although each school may have their own deadlines.

