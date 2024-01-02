An Aroostook County lookback for 2023...January to June

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - 2023 started out similarly to how it ended, with very little snow. In fact, in early January, a stretch of the North Caribou road in Fort Fairfield was shut down due to flooding caused by an ice jam. And snowmobilers were hoping for a snow storm so they could hit the trails. There was also a shortage of children’s medication, just as Drs in the County started seeing more people getting sick than in recent years. The Presque Isle Inn and Convention Centered closed unexpectedly, not just leaving it’s employees without a job, but also without housing. Dr. Nirav Shah left the Maine CDC to become the principal deputy director for the US CDC and the city of Caribou experienced two serious fires, one fatal, which was later changed to a homicide.

In February, snow finally arrived! And so did the cold, so warming centers were set up. One school, RSU 29 had to cancel classes due to burst frozen pipes. The victim of the Caribou fire was identified as 30 Year Old Jason Donahue. Community colleges throughout the state ended their vaccine requirements. A movie called Miracle at Manchester was released with Easton High School Graduate Paul Bonner in it that also starred Dean Cain. A report regarding an officer involved shooting that took place in April 2021 in Mars Hill was released by the Maine Attorney General’s Office. It found the shooting by the officer was justified. And the County was taken by surprise when the mall suddenly closed. It was soon announced that there was hope of a potential buyer.

March brought the announcement of the closure of the Temple Cinema and Katahdin Forest Products faced layoffs as the unusually warm winter had prevented the harvest of cedar from the County’s swamps. It was announced that Dana Cassidy would be purchasing the Aroostook Centre Mall, the University of Maine system decided to end it’s vaccine mandate. The United Steel Workers Union in Madawska held a rally to show their solidarity in asking Twin River Paper Mills for fair contracts, a man was arrested after robbing two banks in the same day, one in Presque Isle, one in Mars Hill. The community lost a much beloved member, Captain Daniel Raymond to a car accident. And more than 50,000 dollars was raised to help feed people in the County during our annual Operation Hunger Telethon.

April started out with the mother of the newborn found dead in a Frenchville gravel pit 37 years ago pleading to guilty to Manslaughter. Susan Kochanowski of Caribou was arrested and charged with the Murder of Jason Donahue and Arson. The world record for the largest ice carousel was broken for the third time at Long Lake. First Lady Jill Biden visited Southern Maine Community College to highlight and discuss the college’s workforce training programs and the state’s investment in free community college. The Limestone Police Department was disbanded after a community vote, hospitals ended their mask mandate, and the Presque Isle Inn was sold.

In May, The Maine State Legislature held a 19-hour public hearing on an abortion bill in which many County people testified. The circus came to town and the the covid pandemic was officially ended. Farmers began planting. It was Standing Room Only at the Fort Kent Town Hall as more than 70 people gathered with the goal of saving Northern Maine Medical Center. A Rhode Island Man was accused of failing to stop for officers, leading to an officer involved shooting at the Houlton Canadian border crossing. The County marked Memorial Day with several events and the County was facing record breaking heat!

June started with Law enforcement officers from across the County running from Fort Kent to Mars Hill as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a two-day running event designed to raise awareness for Special Olympics. It was announced that The HoultonTemple Cinema, one of only a few cinemas left in the County, was bought by The Northern Maine Media Inc owner Fred Grant. The Presque Isle International Airport reported their best numbers since the pandemic and the mall was officially under new ownership as Dana Cassidy finalized the purchase. Strawberry season was delayed due to unusual weather. The mother of the newborn found dead in a Frenchville gravel pit 37 years ago was sentenced, while the boyfriend of Monticello woman Kimberly Hardy, Jayme Schnackenberg, was arrested and charged with murder.

