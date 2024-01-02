Dissecting the Legalities of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Decision To Bar Former President Trump from Maine Ballot

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -And now to another war brewing...Former President Trump, his legal team against Maine Secretary of State. The New Year brings a new resolve for Former President Trump to get on every state ballot in the nation. Last week, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made a historical decision to keep Trump from the state ballot in March. But the fight is far over, in fact its just beginning. As Shawn Cunningham reports, the legalities of this debate could have implications for other states as this case could head to the Supreme Court.

“Its an interesting mixing of the legal and the political... it is its a very big important issue there are many people in a tender box political landscape that we’re in that the idea of taking 60,70, 80 million people and telling them they don’t get to vote for who they want to elect and elect as a candidate through their primary process...”

Attorney and WAGM Legal contributor Luke Rossignol breaking down the legalities of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to bar Former President Trump for the state ballot in March as he runs for reelection. Rossignol saying the decision is unprecedented...but Bellows doubling down on her decision...

Shenna Bellows Maine Secretary of State

“The oath I sword uphold. The constitution comes first and foremost, the weight of the evidence brought forward under maine law in the cha section 336 challenge that was brought, made it clear that Mr Trump was aware of the Tinder, he laid in a multi month efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 election. And then in an unprecedented and tragic series of events chose to light a match.”

So what happens now...Rossignol gives his take of what the Trump camp will do...

“he’ll be probably in Superior Court tomorrow morning and looking to expedite that type of process so normally a civil case could take a long time but I’m confident this one will be expedited and then it will go from there to the state supreme court and then to the supreme court of the U.S.”

And if it makes it to the high court, the federal Surpreme Court, it could have even deeper implications for the law of the land for the rest of the nation. Rossignol says the entire case could be an exercise in the importance of letting due process play out. He says politics and partisanship might have been an origin in some of the decisions made...but due process and the voice of the people must weigh out...in the courts and the electoral process.

“but putting yourself into the election as a single person saying I’m going to prohibit one person whether I like them agree with them or not from being on the ballot is in fact a pretty serious thing but again I do believe there is a process ..:”

And now that process is going even further, with some state lawmakers calling for Bellows, herself to be impeached.

Rep. John Andrews, (R) Paris, ME: “For barring an American citizen who happens to be the 45th president of the United States from the ballot when he’s met all other qualifications without any conviction for insurrection or even impeachment.”

Rep. Andrews says he believes he can get enough of what he calls "honorable" Democrats in the legislature to go along with him on an impeachment. It's expected the former president's legal team could file appeal motions sometime this week. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

