Follow Up Friday: Have you ever built a robot?

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - Building a robot from scratch may seem like a daunting (if not impossible) task to most people. In yesterday’s Throwback Thursday Brian Bouchard took us back to the 1980s where students from the Northern Maine Vocational Technical Institute were building their own robots. In this week’s Follow Up Friday, Rothery Sullivan looks at how robots still play a unique role in Aroostook County education.

Students at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics participate in Vex Robotics, a series of competitions where students must build robots that can complete specific tasks.

Ari Anghel, a student at MSSM and a member of the Vex Robotics team, speaks about what it’s like to take part in the challenge. “I think participating in Vex is a more non-linear way of thinking about the same things you would think about in a standard classroom,” Anghel says.

Each year the students are given a new challenge they must complete at their competitions. Once they are given the task, they build a robot specifically for the year’s challenge.

“I think last year’s challenge was pretty straightforward with one a few ideas while this year there’s a lot of different methods that bots can be built,” Anghel explains. “I think choosing how to team with the right bot for you is going to be a big aspect of this competition.”

Aerie Yin, another member of the Vex team, explains this year’s challenge. “You have the acorns and you have to get them under the goals,” Yin says. “There is a part at the end when you have to climb the poll but mostly we’ve just been working on controlling and moving around and scoring the acorns.”

Although the teammates work together, each person is typically responsible for a specific role. “There’s a lot of parts and pieces that have to go into making the robot actually do something,” Yin says. “You have to build it, you have to program it, and then you have to document it all.”

“My role last year was exclusively a programmer; this year I’ve taken more of a programming/designing/building kind of role,” Anghel explains. “I’ve been 3D modeling the robot in my own spare time and kind of using that as a base for what we should do here.”

Alice Ziegler, one of the drivers on this year’s team, says that some of the roles are busier at different times of the year. “Right now they’re just working on building the bot, but once it’s drivable and the brain is completely programmed I can go in and just like come here and practice driving any time,” Ziegler says.

The team is working to finish the bot and practice their technique before they start going to competitions starting in early January.

“The most difficult part is probably when I focus on driving,” Ziegler says. “So many people have worked on building the bot and then it just comes down to me driving it so the pressure is kind of there.”

“I like the fact that you’re given a problem and there’s no laid out solution - you have to come up with different ways to get your own thing,” Anghel adds.

Education has changed over the years, but it appears that one thing hasn’t changed - people’s desire to learn through hands-on experience and build their own, artificial friends.

