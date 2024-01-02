Former Aroostook County resident shares what living in Israel has been like the last few months

TEL AVIV, Israel (WAGM) - Following the October 7 attack on Israel we spoke to a man with Aroostook County ties who had just moved to Tel Aviv. Three months into the war, Larry French, a masters student at Tel Aviv University, shares his experience.

French says things in Tel Aviv have “significantly improved” since the October 7 attack. “Unfortunately Israel is still at war but the effect it’s having on us is significantly less,” French says. “We are still having red alert sirens periodically but now it’s like once a week whereas for a period of time it was multiple times a day.”

Universities have resumed classes, restaurants and shops are open, and businesses are generally operating as normal, according to French.

“They have a philosophy here: ‘return to normal’ where they don’t really stress about the things that happen,” French explains. “We had a missile land a couple blocks from where we live. They’re goal was to get it cleaned up, removed and everything back to normal in less than an hour because they don’t want the terrorists to feel like they’re interrupting our lives.”

French says he has been able to travel within Israel, specifically within Tel Aviv and to Jerusalem. “The only thing that we’re really doing is avoiding everything near the West Bank, and we’re avoiding everything near Gaza, and near the northern border,” French says.

Although businesses and education centers are open in Tel Aviv, French says people are advised to be prepared for conditions to change. “We have to keep an eye on what’s around us, we have to keep an eye on where the shelters are, we have to prepared for that unexpected siren that we just don’t know when it’s coming,” he says.

“We really try to prepare ourselves to either stay put for a couple days without leaving or leave immediately for a couple days with just a backpack or two,” French continues.

French says that although he currently feels safe, he and his family have a plan in place to leave if they feel their safety is in jeopardy.

Copyright 2024 WAGM. All rights reserved.