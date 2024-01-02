Fort Kent Wrestling team travels over 800 miles in three days to compete in two tournaments

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -The Fort Kent Warriors were true road warriors over Christmas break. They traveled to North Berwick for a two day tournament and then drove back to Fort Kent on Thursday evening before boarding a bus for Caribou on Friday morning. Assistant Coach Joshua Tardif says that competing in high level events will get their team ready for the regional and state championships.

<(Josh Tardif):” Preparation for your body and your mind to be able to compete at the levels that we see at the Noble tournament and other big tournaments is the most important aspect of wrestling. if your body is not ready, but your mind is you won’t compete well. If your mind is ready, but your body is not you won’t compete well. You have to be in tune and ready to go. We condition hard we train hard and I expect a lot. We are a young team I have high expectations and my wrestlers don’t let me down.”

Carter Desjardins is one of the underclassmen who has had quite a bit of success including a top eight finish at the Noble Tournament

(Carter Desjardins):” I knew before it was going to be some of the best kids in the state. I am pretty pleased with my performance.”

The Warriors program is beginning to see an increase in the number of team members and that has helped in dual meets

Tardif:” Our numbers took a dive with all of the health restrictions the last couple of years. We were limited to five wrestlers last year. Our upperclassmen did a good job recruiting and as coaches we made contact with the football coach and team. We started this season with 12 wrestlers.”

Desjardins:” We beat all of our competition at the dual, then lose because of numbers. Now we have enough kids where if they all win their match, we win the duel.”

Several members of the team are underclassmen and they are still learning the intricacies of the sport

Desjardins:” We are a young team. There is a lot of potential. They are all starting to really put things together.”

Desjardins tells us what his favorite part of the sport is.

Desjardins:” I like the competitiveness one on one. It is you versus your opponent.”

Fort Kent is looking forward to the upcoming Regional tournament that will be held at UMFK.

Tardif:” I think that hosting regionals will be a huge benefit to our program and our kids. For once not having to drive 4,5,or 6 hours on a bus and then wrestle. They are going to get to sleep in, get up get ready and mentally prepare themselves. Once they get on the mat I think they are going to show everybody what they have been working on. The proof will be on the mat.”

