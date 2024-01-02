Medical Monday: New Years Resolutions

Tips to maintain a New Years Resolution
By Belen Dougherty
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In this week’s Medical Monday we have some tips for coming up with good resolutions and sticking to them.

Sarah Ellsworth: " As for New Years Resolutions, I think that people in general, humans in general are nervous, afraid whatever the word may be attached to it when it comes to change. Change is difficult for people so when you want to implement change, it has to be small and slow and steady”.

Sarah Ellsworth, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner thinks it’s a great idea to set up reasonable resolutions going into the New Year. The trick is to avoid making extreme life changes. Instead, stick to attainable goals.

Ellsworth: " You know we can’t have a huge dietary change and it can’t be something that you’ve never done in your entire life.”

Ellsworth says start with small changes.

Ellsworth: " It’s a good time to identify areas of your life that you might want to have small change in, and small healthy changes, and set yourself up for success in that area.”

Ellsworth shares that overwhelming goals or huge expectations typically lead to disappointment. She adds even if you do set yourself up to succeed, don’t be discouraged if you have an off day.

Ellsworth: " And also I think that just because somebody has a bad day and they might have slipped back into old habits, old patterns that doesn’t mean that they have to give up on that goal”.

Ellsworth says slow and steady will win the race... allowing you to accomplish whatever resolution you wish to achieve.

Copyright 2024 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one injured in Easton single-vehicle crash
What does a no-snow-December mean for Aroostook County?
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Sledding the County
Sledding the County - Small and Midsize Snowmobiles
The emergency room at Cary Medical Center
Three injured in multi-vehicle accident in Caribou

Latest News

Medical Monday
Medical Monday: Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab
Patient Lisa St. Peter in her Cardiac CT Exam at Cary Medical Center
New Technology at Cary Med Center
Medical Monday
Medical Monday: Checking in on Elderly During Winter Months
The importance of checking in on your elderly neighbors
Medical Monday: Checking in on Elderly During Winter Months
Medical Monday
Medical Monday: Mental Health During the Holidays