Medical Monday: New Years Resolutions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In this week’s Medical Monday we have some tips for coming up with good resolutions and sticking to them.

Sarah Ellsworth: " As for New Years Resolutions, I think that people in general, humans in general are nervous, afraid whatever the word may be attached to it when it comes to change. Change is difficult for people so when you want to implement change, it has to be small and slow and steady”.

Sarah Ellsworth, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner thinks it’s a great idea to set up reasonable resolutions going into the New Year. The trick is to avoid making extreme life changes. Instead, stick to attainable goals.

Ellsworth: " You know we can’t have a huge dietary change and it can’t be something that you’ve never done in your entire life.”

Ellsworth says start with small changes.

Ellsworth: " It’s a good time to identify areas of your life that you might want to have small change in, and small healthy changes, and set yourself up for success in that area.”

Ellsworth shares that overwhelming goals or huge expectations typically lead to disappointment. She adds even if you do set yourself up to succeed, don’t be discouraged if you have an off day.

Ellsworth: " And also I think that just because somebody has a bad day and they might have slipped back into old habits, old patterns that doesn’t mean that they have to give up on that goal”.

Ellsworth says slow and steady will win the race... allowing you to accomplish whatever resolution you wish to achieve.

