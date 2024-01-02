More Sunshine Late, Snow Shower Chances Return Late Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Good Tuesday morning everyone. Cloud cover has remained fairly stubborn this morning in some spots preventing more sunshine from building initially. This is as a result of a weaker disturbance sitting just to our west now weakening. Despite that, temperatures are on the cooler side compared to where they have been the past couple of days into the low to middle teens. This of course does not factor in the state of our feels-like temperatures or wind chill values. With the presence of a lighter breeze, you’ll want to dress for temperatures in the lower single digits heading out the door this morning.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Even with more sunshine this afternoon as high pressure gains back control, temperatures are only expected to touch the upper 20s and low 30s. I do expect us to set our high temperatures a bit later on. Going hour by hour for you, areas of cloud cover remain likely through the course of the morning allowing for some more filtered areas of sunshine to develop. The best chance for picking up on more of the full sunshine will likely be centered towards the lunchtime hours.

Starlink Satellites (WAGM)

Mainly clear skies will likely last right through the evening commute. This will work in our favor to view the Starlink Satellites this evening. They will only be visible for a short period of time and the key will be to look higher up in the sky towards the west away from any light exposure. Overnight, clouds increase again transitioning us to more of a mostly cloudy state overall. The cloud cover does work in our favor though to keep our overnight lows above average falling back into the upper teens and low 20s. This also sets us up for a cloudy start to the morning tomorrow with a few chances for isolated showers.

Expected Snow Totals (WAGM)

Going into tomorrow, highs climb into the low 30s with cloud cover continuing. As we head towards the end of the week, an active pattern persists with chances for snow showers returning. That will be associated with a few minor disturbances that pass over the region. Based on current computer model trends snowfall accumulations look be very minimal with most locations county wide expecting between a dusting and an inch of snow.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

