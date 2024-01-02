Snow Showers and Blowing Snow Taper Late Tonight, with Some Sunshine Possible Late Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy new year! After some breaks in the clouds early this morning, cloud cover ended up being the main feature across the region today, along with isolated to scattered snow showers popping up and moving through during the day. Most of this shower activity is coming to an end this evening, but a few isolated to scattered snow showers are possible overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. High pressure moves a bit closer to the state tomorrow, resulting in more sunshine possible especially by the afternoon hours. Nicer weather isn’t expected to last, with cloud cover returning tomorrow night, and mostly cloudy skies likely for Wednesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows temperatures cooling off further from where they are right now. Cloudy skies and snow showers to start this evening will eventually leave us with some clearing possible before early tomorrow morning. While I don’t think this will be enough to classify it as partly cloudy skies, a few breaks in the clouds means a mostly cloudy start to the day Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper single digits for most places by tomorrow morning. Light southwesterly winds will be just enough to start funneling in warmer air during the morning hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features plenty of cloud cover to start the day once again. By the early afternoon hours, enough breaks in the clouds will likely have developed, resulting in partly sunny skies for much of the region tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to warm up thanks to some sunshine along with the shift in wind direction. Highs tomorrow look to reach the upper 20s and lower 30s, with southwesterly winds helping southern parts of the county get closer to the freezing mark.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the unsettled forecast for the middle of the work week, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

