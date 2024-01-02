WOWL reports on changes to Madawaska Police Department

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Alex Querze: Hi this is Alex Querze here with WOWL Channel 16 at the Madawaska Police Department to catch up with Jaime Pelletier about the new staff changes.

Alex Querze: Chief Pelletier detailed the staff issues

Jaime Pelletier: In the late winter of 2023 we had our Cheif Ross Dubois retired and we had another officer that left, which created a vacancy of two people, so we filled those two positions, those full time positions, then we hired and extra, part-time officer.

Alex Querze: And what kind of challenges come along with new officers joining the force.

Jaime Pelletier: There is quite a bit of time that has to be spent, in training them, and, and then they have to go through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy at some point with there first year of employment, so thats a challenge for us because that means were missing a guy for 18 weeks and then we have to send another guy for another 18 weeks, so even though we fill the positions, we have quite a bit of time before they can actually start occupying a space on our schedule.

Alex Querze: With new officers comes new energy.

Jaime Pelletier: A lot of traffic infractions you know traffic infractions and I think the community has seen more of a police presence, you know with blue lights, and you know the guys stopping cars, for traffic infractions and for speeding and things like that.

Alex Querze: New officers won’t be the only thing joining the force, this new member will take action against the drug problem.

Jaime Pelletier: We certainly have a drug problem in, in our town but it is not specific to our town, its every town, that has the same, problem, that being said though, we do have a, a drug detection dog, within the year, and, we are hoping to have that dog ready to go, sometime by next fall, ready to work, so that will be, huge, in helping us combat the drug problem.

Alex Querze: This is Alex Querze of WOWL signing off

