An Aroostook County lookback for 2023...July to December

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - July started on a sad note, as a body found was identified as missing Monticello woman, Kim Hardy. The County celebrated the 4th of July with events throughout the County. Community members formed an online neighborhood watch in response to an increase in crime in the Southern Aroostook area. The Central Aroostook Humane Society held a fundraiser with Jordan’s Way to fundraise the expansion of the Central Aroostook Humane Society. UPS workers in Presque Isle held a practice strike as the potential for a company-wide strike loomed, the strike was avoided as they struck a deal shortly after. LD1619 was signed into law making Maine one of the least restrictive states regarding abortion laws in the nation. Heavy rains hurt the hay crop and Island Falls discovered businesses could only serve liquor on Sundays, they held a vote to change this, which passed.

In August, students got a jump start on preparing for school as the United Way gave away more than their goal of 600 backpacks. Financial assistance become available for hay farmers who were negatively impacted by the frequent rainfall in the County over the summer. The 45th anniversary of the first successful Transatlantic Balloon flight, the Double Eagle 2, which departed from a potato field in Presque Isle was celebrated. ACAP donated a home to a family who dreamed of owning one. The town of Limestone considered ceasing Firefighting Services to properties on the Former Loring Airforce Base, as according to documents The Loring development association had failed to pay for fire services for the past 8 years, owing around $1.24 Million. And Miss Jordyn’s Daycare closed, adding to the County’s daycare crisis.

September saw the official retirement of Sheriff Shawn Gillen and the swearing in of the new Sheriff Peter Johnson. The State Firefighter Convention was held in Presque Isle, bringing firefighters from all over the state to the County. More than 20,000 dollars was raised to benefit the United Way of Aroostook during our annual telethon. Fire destroyed a building near the Houlton International Airport which housed several different businesses. And many returned to Houlton for a Ricker College reunion.

In October, the St. Thomas Church in Madawaska was broken into with the perpetrator caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the inside of the church. The cause of the Houlton Airport industrial park fire was found to be undetermined. We held our annual Potato Pickers Special. An Alice report was released highlighting the disparity between income and cost of living in Aroostook County. The city of Lewiston was devastated when an armed gunman walked into two local businesses, killing and wounding several people, making it Maine’s deadliest mass shooting. And the month wrapped up with the County celebrating Halloween.

November started off with people throughout the state wearing red to support Lewiston. A fatal fire in Fort Fairfield took the lives of three family members and a man was arrested for terrorizing in Fort Fairfield after police were made aware of threats of violence to an unspecified local school causing several schools to go into lockdown. President Joe Biden paid a visit to Lewiston to mourn with Mainers in the wake of the mass shooting. A commission was formed to see if anything different could have been done to prevent the Lewiston mass shooting. More than 91,000 dollars was raised to help people heat their homes during our annual Helping Hands Telethon, veterans were celebrated in the County on Veterans Day and several events helped people celebrate Thanksgiving. A bomb scare at Walmart caused a full evacuation of the store and surrounding businesses and Aroostook Mental Health Services opened a new residential facility in Presque Isle.

In December, St. Apolonia raised 190,000 dollars during their annual Festival of Trees fundraiser. More than 600 wreaths made the trek up Route One in preparation for Wreaths Across America Day to honor America’s fallen. A windstorm knocked out power to thousands throughout the state. And finally people throughout the County hit the stores to purchase gifts and celebrated the holiday season.

Copyright 2024 WAGM. All rights reserved.