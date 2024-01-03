Carbon monoxide: what you need to know this winter

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Winter and cold weather brings an increased risk of Carbon monoxide poisoning. Local experts provide some insight on how you can keep your home safe.

“Carbon monoxide is a deadly gas - it’s odorless, colorless, you can’t see it, you can’t smell it, you can’t taste it, and it will kill you,” explains Loren Gorden, a plumbing and heating faculty member at NMCC.

Gorden explains how dangerous carbon monoxide can be if undetected. “Anything that’s burning a carbon-based fuel can produce that - propane, natural gas, oil,” he continues.

To decrease your risk of high levels of carbon monoxide, Presque Isle’s Deputy Fire Chief has some recommendations, including what devices should never be run indoors.

“You never want to run generators inside, you never want to run vehicles inside your garage without opening the door, snow sleds, lawn mowers, that type of stuff,” says Deputy Chief Rider.

Although you can minimize your risk, it’s still possible gas will be released. Because carbon monoxide is nearly impossible to detect on your own, it’s critical to have working detectors in your house.

“You should have a carbon monoxide alarm on every level of your house, especially where you sleep,” Deputy Chief Rider recommends.

Although many people place their carbon monoxide detectors near the ceiling, Gordon advises against this. “Because carbon monoxide is actually heavier than air it sinks down lower,” he says. “My suggestion is to have that carbon monoxide detector about 5 feet in your home.”

Deputy Chief Rider agrees, but adds that detectors on the ceiling will still work. “It’s best to have them towards the floor but there are combination units that work equally as well on the ceiling.”

If carbon monoxide poisoning does occur, people will have flu-like symptoms. “You’re gonna have headache, [nausea], just not feeling very good, sleepiness, very tired,” Gordon says.

If CO gas is released in your home, it is advised that you leave the house immediately and contact 9-1-1.

When leaving the home, Deputy Chief Rider advises that people keep their doors and windows closed so the fire department can locate the source. “A lot of times when we get there if people have had the windows open and the doors open everything’s cleared out [and] it takes us a little bit to find the issue,” he says.

In short, it’s important to be aware of potential CO sources in your home and keep working carbon monoxide detectors on each level of your house. It may save your life.

