Cloudy Skies Continue Tomorrow, with More Snow Shower Chances Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After some sunshine to start the day today, cloud cover returned by the afternoon hours. This has been thanks to a weaker area of low pressure sitting over the region. A stronger cold front sits to the north and west of us over Quebec, and is expected to move through during the day Thursday, bringing with it more chances for snow showers. I’m not expecting much in terms of accumulations Thursday, with a better chance at accumulating snow expected the second half of the weekend.

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover remaining in place if it hasn’t already moved in. This will act as a blanket over much of the county, leaving temperatures to be a lot warmer than what we would see otherwise. Temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s, which will be almost 15 degrees warmer than the average low temperature for this time of year. Southwesterly winds keep mild air in place overnight tonight, and continue to work to funnel warmer air in during the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow features more cloud cover than what we have been seeing during the day. I think there could be just enough instability in the atmosphere to spark off some flurries or snow showers, but overall I’m not expecting anything like what we saw Monday. High temperatures tomorrow will be mild once again, climbing into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most places. Southwesterly winds continue to be the main driving factor for temperatures during the day, even though winds remain light for much of the day.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web at the link below. Have a great evening!

