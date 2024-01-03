Cloudy Skies, Shower Chances Return Late

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone. While temperatures are already off to a bit of a warmer start this morning into the 20s and 30s, it is now at the cost of a lack of sunshine. What has been working in our favor is the fact that we do not have the presence of any breezier conditions, so that has prevented our feels-like temperatures or wind chill values from falling back any further than our air temperatures.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The lack of sunshine is once again due to the fact that a few minor disturbances are once again situated just over the state. Most of them stem off of an Arctic front stalled out just to our north. The main front will not impact us in the way of precipitation, but the weaker systems branching from it will allow snow shower chances to return late this evening.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Going into this afternoon, temperatures will increase closer to the lower 30s. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover remains stubborn and while there will be some breaks possible, I do anticipate any areas of sunshine we do end up seeing to be filled quickly back in with the cloud cover. As cloud cover continues to increase I can’t rule out the possibility for a few isolated snow showers developing. Anything we do see will be few and far between and provide very minimal impacts. This will also work in our favor to keep our overnight lows well above average for this time of year bottoming out into the teens and low 20s.

Expected Snow Totals (WAGM)

As the stalled out front slowly drops further southward, temperatures will trend slightly cooler compared to today just shy of the low 30s. Snow shower chances remain a bit more scattered throughout the day, but will be enough to provide most spots with a quick coating of accumulation onto the roadways. Some localized higher amounts are possible for points west, but even then we will likely see between one and two inches.

