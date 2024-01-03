Folks from American Red Cross Helping Communities

MEXICO, Maine (WAGM) - Volunteers of the Red Cross have been working in central and southern Maine to help aid folks in need. After the December 19th storm, folks experienced damage to their homes from flooding. The destruction is so bad that volunteers from all over --even from our own Aroostook County-- are helping aid folks in those areas. The Red Cross’s Damage Assessment reporters (Das) and the Disaster Action Team (DATs) have been meeting with folks affected by the floods caused by the storm.

Ann Cibelli is a volunteer for the Red Cross.

Cilbeli says, “Mostly when we pulled up with the Red Cross car and they saw our Red Cross vest, they came right out. And they were just really happy that we were there, and they said, “Finally, some help,” I think they were just relieved that, you know, other people were there to help.”

Towns in Central and Southern Maine alongside rivers are still experiencing hardships brought on by the aftermath of the storm. Such as flooded basements, mold, and destruction of property.

Damage Assessment Manager, Norman Gentry, says “We’ve seen things like the side wall of a basement was blown out by the flood. They were looking for water level. And we’ve seen some very significant water levels since we’ve been out. And there are some areas that have been hit extremely hard. Last week we were based in Augusta. This week we’ve moved to Rumford because we’ve seen some significant damage in the Romford, especially in the Mexico area.”

Community Manager for the Red Cross of Aroostook County, Brian Bouley says, “A lot of damage. A lot of household goods -- everything that they’ve owned has been washed away so the communities just throwing everything in the street in the city is coming around picking it up. Just walking down the street, the devastation. There are probably about 60 homes here that are damaged. There’s a lot of rubbish. Trees that were down that got picked up. It’s been two weeks now. A lot of these homes are inhabitable people are out in hotels and wherever they need to be.”

Brian Bouley-- an Aroostook County resident-- is in Mexico today assessing damages.

Bouley says, “This is my first major deployment where I’ve actually stayed. I came out last week. It did knock down a lot of trees. Some of the trees fell on some of the homes. And that’s what we saw at Aroostook County we saw 50 miles per hour winds with a lot of down trees but we didn’t see flooding as much as in this area.”

The teams’ jobs are to go out and look for damages in residential buildings caused by the flood. After that, the DAT can provide immediate assistance with finances which the Red Cross is able to do because of donors from across our country

Cibelli says, “And the people that we met with were… they just started crying many of them. They said they had lost all their food in their refrigerator. And they hadn’t really... I mean this was already a week after the storm. And so they were like we are going to go to the grocery store and get some food. It’s heartbreaking. but it’s also inspiring, because the people that we met with all of them like immediately looked on the bright side like they would tell us what happened, but then they would immediately flip the conversation to say, but none of us were injured, but everyone got out, but all my pets got out. and I was just always. I’m always impressed by the really resiliency of people who go through a disaster that they can immediately look on the bright side, be thankful for what didn’t happen, and just try to start to wrap their heads around what their challenges are and as they look towards recovery.”

But folks from the Red Cross say help all starts with a phone call.

Volunteer, Deb Budney, says, “We need people to call 1 800 RED CROSS disaster assistance. That’s the only way we are going to know they need help. Cause a lot of the people don’t know and we can’t help them right away with the immediate needs unless we know they need the help.”

Cibelli says their next step is to move into a Recovery phase where they’ll help connect those affected by the flood with other Red Cross resources and partner organizations to assist with long-term needs.

