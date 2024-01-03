Nordic Skiers happy to be back on skis

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been a long time coming for many nordic skiers around the County. High School teams have been doing mostly dry land training since a meet in Fort Kent a couple of weeks ago. There wasn’t much snow, but the Caribou ski team took advantage of the snow cover and stepped into their skis to practice.

<(Lydia Steinz):” I think we are pretty excited. We came out and practiced yesterday even though it was New Year’s. We had a bit of snow, so we came out and skied yesterday, which was so awesome. We have been doing a lot of running lately.”

(Lauren Lister):” Very exciting, we have been waiting all ski season for this. We have been running the roads and been exercising and getting fit. I feel that right now is prime time to get on skis and get out there and make sure that our season is going to be good.”

(Andrew Ring):” Pretty exciting. It has been awhile, it has been a few weeks since we had snow. it is nice to finally get on skis and be able to practice form and technique.”

It has been quite frustrating for the skiers around the County. Normally Christmas vacation week is a great opportunity to get in more training and work on conditioning, form and balance, but that wasn’t the case this year

Streinz:” Always looking forward to Christmas break because it is such a great time without school. We can focus in on our technique and get some really solid practices in. The pace can be a little bit slower because we don’t have as much of a time crunch. Missing that and just having to go running was kind of a bummer for sure.”

There is just enough snow to cover the ground in Caribou, but the veteran coach feels it is beneficial to the skiers to even lace up the boots and put on the skis.

Lister:” We are going to try and hope for the best.”

Streinz:” We are on skis. The skiing muscles are different than the running muscles. We get those worked out and it is great to practice balance because the snow is not perfect. It makes it even trickier for balance.”

Lister says that while dryland training is important, it was also frustrating because there wasn’t a timetable on when they get onto skis

Lister:” It’s a little difficult because we didn’t know when the snow was going to be coming. It was kind of a guessing game at that point. We were focused on getting our strength in and getting the distance. Right now, we are pretty excited to get out there.”

Ring feels that finally getting onto the snow might give the County skiers a little advantage over people in other parts of the State.

Ring:” Not a lot of other schools have snow so being able to be out and be on skis is really nice even though it is a little late in the season.”

Streinz and the team are all hopeful now that they have put the skis on they won’t have to put them away for the rest of the winter

Streinz:” That is the hope. Hopefully we will be skiing from here on out and work on technique and fitness. I think our running and uphill bounding fitness that we did in the dryland will help translate into the fitness for this year.”

