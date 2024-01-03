Person life-flighted to EMMC after single-vehicle accident in Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - A person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle accident in Fort Kent.

The accident originated off of East Main Street at approximately 4:45pm on January 2, 2024, according to a press release from the Fort Kent Police Department.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the parking lot of an apartment building. After driving to the back of the building, the vehicle veered off a ledge, struck an embankment and rolled several times. The vehicle came to rest in the Fish River, where it was submerged underwater.

The Fort Kent Fire and Rescue recovered the sole occupant of the vehicle, who was then transported to Northern Maine Medical Center. The victim was treated before being life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where they currently remain in critical condition.

The Fort Kent Police Department was assisted by Fort Kent Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Service Inc, Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, US Border Patrol, and accident reconstructionists from Presque Isle Police Department and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. WAGM will continue to follow this story.

