Victim of Fort Kent accident succumbs to injuries at EMMC

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - A woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Fort Kent at approximately 4:45pm on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

After being life-flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center, 52-year-old Sami Manirath of Fort Kent succumbed to her injuries, according to the Fort Kent Police Department.

Manirath was well known in the community as the owner of Sami’s Cuisine & Cocktails, a restaurant that has locations in both Fort Kent and Madawaska.

Manirath was operating a white 2023 GMC Acadia on East Main Street in Fort Kent when the vehicle left the roadway. The SUV struck an embankment and rolled several times before coming to rest in Fish River. The vehicle was then recovered by the Fort Kent Fire and Rescue, and Manirath was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center before being life-flighted to EMMC.

Crash reconstructionists were at the scene and are assisting in the investigation. The Fort Kent Police do not have any indications of what contributed to the accident.

The investigation is ongoing. WAGM will continue to follow this story.

