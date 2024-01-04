Animal Shelters are Struggling to Find Space to Take in Animals

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Some Animal Shelters in the county are calling it a crisis, as they are full to capacity with cats. Some shelters having to turn away additional cats because they are so full.

Manager of the Houlton Humane Society, CJ Virgie, says, “It’s overwhelming right now for the staff in the animals.”

Some County shelters are quickly running out of room. Virgie says folks are calling the Houlton Humane Society daily to relinquish their animals.

Virgie says, “Every day we are getting calls that people can’t care for their animals for a multitude of reasons and we’re full. We have a waiting list.”

Virgie describes the situation as a crisis. And it isn’t just the Houlton Humane Society experiencing this crisis. The Ark Animal Shelter in Houlton is also struggling with space. According to a Facebook post on their Facebook page, they are no longer taking in animals as there is no room for them. Instead, folks relinquishing their animals are put on a waitlist and only medical emergencies are being taken. Betsy Hallett, the manager at the Central Aroostook Humane Society says they help when they can.

Hallett says, “When we have cage space we will help out the Ark, Halfway Home Pet Rescue you know things like that.”

But they are also seeing big numbers.

Hallett says, “We’ve been very fortunate. We have stayed down on numbers, however today we got a call and there is going to be a minimum of thirty cats coming from one home.”

This one home rapidly increasing the number of cats in the shelter in only one day.

Hallett says, “It’s kind of hard to realize the impact of just that one person’s choice can completely disarray our entire shelter.”

In addition, Hallett says they also have 23 dogs, 11 of which are puppies. Folks from the shelters say the best thing people can do to help them out is get their animals spayed and neutered.

Hallett says, “People need to spay and neuter spay and neuter. That is definitely causing so much turmoil in all shelters at the moment.”

Hallett and Virgie say it’s about doing our part to keep the populations from getting out of control.

Virgie says, “And it’s not just here, it’s everywhere. We got articles from Bangor -- people will send them to me-- one from Portland. And it’s unreal how many are coming in”

Shelters are looking for folks who are willing to foster. They also ask folks adopting animals to be sure they are ready to make a lifelong commitment to keep those animals.

