A Cloudy Start, Snow Showers Late Result in Slick Travel

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Good Thursday morning everyone. It’s another cloudy morning across the county, but that has allowed our temperatures to stay well above average for this time of year in terms of where our morning lows should be. In fact, I do think a lot of us have already set our high temperatures for the daytime. This is all associated with the Arctic front sitting just over the crown of Maine and it remains a bit more stalled out. Not only will this impact our temperatures, but it will also allow for snow showers to return. It won’t be a widespread threat, but they will have the potential to create a quick coating and some slick surfaces.

Snow Totals (WAGM)

Temperatures will continue to fall back throughout the day as snow showers pass through. Going hour by hour for you, I expect most of the morning hours to remain dry, but cloudy. Showers return as we head towards the mid to late morning becoming a bit more moderate in nature. The greatest risk will be once we head into the lunchtime hours. That’s when we will see a quick round of snow showers that will have the potential of limiting visibility as breezy conditions return. That is also when I am expecting the bulk of the snowfall accumulation between now and Friday to occur. Lows tonight will fall back into the mid to upper single digits. Most areas south of caribou can expect between a dusting and an inch of snow with the highest. Areas north of Caribou can expect between one and three inches at best.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

As we head into tomorrow, the sunshine returns, but once again at the cost of some cooler temperatures. A lot of the sunshine we do see tomorrow will be more filtered as another system passes through over the weekend.

Weekend System (WAGM)

Models have now been trending at this system inching further northward and that will result in the potential for snow showers returning. Based on what we have been seeing, as of right now we will see the potential for some accumulating snowfall in points south. Of course a lot can change between now and then, so we will have more updated on just how much snow this will look to produce as it gets closer.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web video forecast. Have a great day and stay safe out there!

