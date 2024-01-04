Snow Showers Likely Tomorrow, with Slippery Travel Possible by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday! We ended up with another gloomy day across the region as mostly cloudy skies were seen through the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies this evening will eventually leave us with snow showers later tonight. On and off snow showers then continue into tomorrow, with snow falling for long enough to create some accumulation in spots. Slippery travel is possible, especially on less traveled roads by the afternoon hours tomorrow. Snow tapers off quickly tomorrow night, with nicer but colder weather returning for the end of the work week and first half of the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover sticking around during the overnight hours. While computer models aren’t necessarily picking up on it, I think we will see some light flurries and snow showers during the early morning hours of Thursday. Steadier snow showers will be approaching the region before sunrise tomorrow, and will likely move in just after sunrise tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 20s for most places as southwesterly winds remain light going into Thursday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snow showers are likely to be on and off during the day tomorrow. The computer models really don’t do a good job in picking up on this sort of scattered activity, but expect scattered showers to last into the afternoon hours tomorrow. Snowfall during the day will eventually add up, especially by lunchtime with some heavier snow showers working to quickly put down a coating in places. Snow eventually tapers off late in the afternoon tomorrow once the cold front passes, however with the passing of the cold front we could see some additional heavier snow shower activity. High temperatures tomorrow will climb up into the upper 20s and lower 30s once again by the afternoon hours. Winds will be shifting from the west during the morning hours, into the northwest by the afternoon, resulting in cooler air streaming into the region tomorrow night into Friday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall totals during the day tomorrow won’t amount to much. I think one to three inches of snow will cover a good portion of the county for snowfall. High totals are possible over northwestern portions of the county thanks to increased shower chances along with a prolonged stretch of snow showers between now and tomorrow night. Southern parts of the county will likely see lighter amounts thanks to snow showers holding off until mid morning tomorrow, and only lasting through the early afternoon hours tomorrow.

Snowfall Potential (Now - Late Tomorrow Night) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening, and safe travels tomorrow!

