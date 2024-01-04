Two arrested in Caribou on several charges. Police look for public help to locate third.

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou Police arrest two men on several charges, while looking for a third. According to the Caribou Police Department, on January 3rd, 2024 at approximately 5:30 P.M. Officers of the Caribou Police Department, executed a search warrant at 206 Sweden Street, that was owned by Justin Murphy. This was due to information regarding 26 year old Johnathan Emmert who was believed resided at that location and was wanted in connection with the burglary at the Caribou American Legion, were ceremonial guns were taken. Deputies of the Aroostook Sheriff’s office assisted with the execution of the search warrant and processing of individuals. While officers did not locate Johnathan Emmert, two arrests were made on outstanding warrants.

36 year old Joshua Martin was arrested on one failure to appear warrant, in reference to a previous Domestic Violence Elevated Aggravated, Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening, Criminal Restraint, Obstructing Report of a Crime, and theft Charge. No Bail Warrant.

And 44 year old Shawn Roy was arrested on three failures to appear warrants, reference a previous Burglary, Theft, and refusal to submit charges ($1,000 Cash Bail). Both individuals were transported to the Caribou Police Department and are awaiting to be transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Currently Johnathan Emmert is still avoiding the police. If anyone has information and the whereabouts of Johnathan Emmert, please notify the Caribou Police Department at 493-3301, call your local Police Department or call Aroostook Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.

Copyright 2024 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Main St, Fort Kent
Victim of Fort Kent accident succumbs to injuries at EMMC
Person life-flighted to EMMC after single-vehicle accident in Fort Kent
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Snowfall Potential (Now - Late Tomorrow Night)
Snow Showers Likely Tomorrow, with Slippery Travel Possible by the Afternoon
Billy Humphrey shares a birthday with one of his newborn sons but not the other, as the twins...
One twin born on dad’s birthday, the other born next day – in different year

Latest News

The County Our Home
NewsSource 8 at 6
Red Cross Aids in Flood Damages
Brian Bouley in Mexico, Maine assessing the damages left by the flood.
Folks from American Red Cross Helping Communities
An Aroostook County lookback for 2023...July to December