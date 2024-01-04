Two arrested in Caribou on several charges. Police look for public help to locate third.

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou Police arrest two men on several charges, while looking for a third. According to the Caribou Police Department, on January 3rd, 2024 at approximately 5:30 P.M. Officers of the Caribou Police Department, executed a search warrant at 206 Sweden Street, that was owned by Justin Murphy. This was due to information regarding 26 year old Johnathan Emmert who was believed resided at that location and was wanted in connection with the burglary at the Caribou American Legion, were ceremonial guns were taken. Deputies of the Aroostook Sheriff’s office assisted with the execution of the search warrant and processing of individuals. While officers did not locate Johnathan Emmert, two arrests were made on outstanding warrants.

36 year old Joshua Martin was arrested on one failure to appear warrant, in reference to a previous Domestic Violence Elevated Aggravated, Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening, Criminal Restraint, Obstructing Report of a Crime, and theft Charge. No Bail Warrant.

And 44 year old Shawn Roy was arrested on three failures to appear warrants, reference a previous Burglary, Theft, and refusal to submit charges ($1,000 Cash Bail). Both individuals were transported to the Caribou Police Department and are awaiting to be transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

Currently Johnathan Emmert is still avoiding the police. If anyone has information and the whereabouts of Johnathan Emmert, please notify the Caribou Police Department at 493-3301, call your local Police Department or call Aroostook Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.

