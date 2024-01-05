Easton Town Manager Announces Retirement

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

After 13 years serving the town of Easton, Town Manager Jim Gardner has announced his retirement. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard sat down with him as he prepares for his next chapter and has the story.

“After 25 years of being a town manager in Washburn, Ashland and 13 years here in Easton my final day will be April 30th of 2024″

Jim Gardner says he first got into municipal government as Presque Isle’s Code Enforcement Officer back in the 90′s. He then took on Town Manager roles in Washburn and Ashland before being named Easton Town Manager in 2010.

“It was awesome, it was everything I thought it would be. I’m a very personable person, I enjoy people, I think it’s kind of part of the job. If you’ve got a concern, if you’ve got a problem, come see me.”

Gardner says in his 13 years serving the people of Easton, he has many accomplishments to look back on.

“We opened up two new subdivisions here in Easton, we’ve taken on a new park. I think the biggest accomplishment was the town wide internet. Being one of the first communities in Aroostook county to enable everybody, including myself who lives next to the border, to have access to the internet was so important.”

Though his successor has not yet been announced, Gardner says they do have one, this person is already a member of the community, and has the experience necessary to guide Easton into the future. He says his best advice to this person is keep an open mind.

“Your best manager is right in your town, because that’s the person that understands your town. And I think for the person that comes and sits in this chair, listen to your people, that’s what you need to do, keep your open door, don’t close your door. Because if you close your door that means you don’t want them to come in.”

And while Gardner says he’s not quite sure what retirement will look like for him, he says he’s sure you’ll see him around.

“My first weekend will be spent on a golf course watching my granddaughter compete but after that I’m not the person that can sit home and have coffee or go golfing everyday or doing all that. I see myself as being a grant writer for communities maybe, I have a code enforcement officer license in my pocket, I still have that after all these years, that’s if I want to do that. The retirement was more for me to be able to manage my time the way I wanted to.”

Gardner says they plan to announce the name of the new town manager next week.

