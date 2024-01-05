Fort Kent Girls Alpine Ski team looking to defend title

FORT KENT , Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent Warriors girls Slalom team captured the State Class C title last year.

The Warriors like every other team in the area have spent more time doing dryland training and making runs down the hill.

(Leslie Marquis):”We are in training season. We have been pretty creative doing some weight lifting. We have an incredible team that really wants to work. Even if we are doing weight training because we can’t get on snow or just up here doing drills. They are just happy to be out here and hey are working hard this year. There is a lot of pressure on them, and they are doing a great job.”

(Maddie Martin):” It is pretty frustrating. We are normally on snow and we start so early, but working out in dryland is such a big part of training so it works out for us.”

(Shelby Theriault):” It is very important be on snow early in the season. I think that being able to make snow gives us a pretty big advantage.”

The Warriors are doing what they can on the hill at Lonesome Pine. Marqus says they have been very creative in trying to find the best snow on the trails and make new challenges for the team members.

Marquis:” We have had to be very creative. You will see we have moved things all around the hill just to get them to some fresher snow. It is liquid gold. Every day we can actually put skis on snow is a blessing.”

Martin:” it’s very important because a lot of us got new skis and we need to focus on getting used to them.”

Last year the Warriors looked very impressive in both races in the Conty and also at the State Championships. Fort Kent is once again one of the teams to watch this year because they lost just one skier from last years team

Marquis:” We only had one senior graduate last year. We have 22 skiers and a couple of skiers from Germany which is fun. They played soccer for us in the fall, and they came back. Most of our girls are returning and we have a big group of boys.”

The team admits to feeling some pressure to defend their title.

Theriault:” A lot of pressure that we are feeling, but I think we have a strong team mentally and physically and I think we can do it.”

Marquis:” It’s hard this year there is a lot of pressure on them.”

One of the keys to the success of the team is the Valley Racing team. They have a huge roster of younger skiers who make the transitition to high school as freshman.

Marquis:” We are training, and the Valley Racing team is training. A lot of those kids trickle up into the High School and It is a great program and has been feeding us very well.”

The team is very balanced with many team members having a chance to win a race and because of their parity on the hill they all have a healthy competetition with each other

Theriault:” We are competing against each other and that makes us stronger as a team as well.”

Martin:” I think we are going to have a really good outcome. We have a strong team and it’s friendly competition.”

