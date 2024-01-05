Houlton finalizes town budget for 2024 fiscal year

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The town of Houlton held a public hearing last night to review the budget for the fiscal year 2024. At the meeting they approved a budget of $13,712,315.

One area of discussion at the meeting was the budget for the roads. Carl Lord, the chairman of the Board of Budget Review, spoke at the public comment. The board recommended $750,000 be put towards town roads, while the town council proposed an expenditure of $200,000.

“$200,000 is not gonna buy you anything,” Lord said at the public comment. “The infrastructure you’re destroying is going to cost you a lot more in the long run. We’re going to have to finance all the stuff, as is if we take it now and start working at it we might not have to finance it.

In response, several councilors agreed with Lord that the roads need to be fixed as soon as possible.

“Our decision to bring that to $200,000 was not that we didn’t want to support the town roads,” said Chris Robinson, the council chair. “Part of the overall larger discussion has been looking at alternative ways to fix our roads and our infrastructure . . . We are looking at a way to keep the mill rate low and at the same time look at alternative sources of funding for the roads.”

Robinson added that the council will be looking into using Tax Increment Finance, or TIF, to fund some of the road repairs instead. The council approved the budget of $200,000 for the roads.

According to Robinson, the council did their best effort to keep the budget “lean” in order to keep the 2024 mil rate as low as possible.

The final budget can be found on the Town of Houlton’s website.

Copyright 2024 WAGM. All rights reserved.