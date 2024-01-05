Presque Isle hosts first city council meeting of 2024

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - New councilors began their term and numerous councilors were appointed to committees at the City of Presque Isle’s first city council meeting of 2024.

At the meeting Kevin Freeman was appointed to the position of Council Chair, while Jeff Willette was appointed to Deputy Chair.

Additionally, two new council members started their term. James Carrol and Hank King attended their first official city council meeting and took the Oath of Office.

One area of contention at the meeting involved Councilor Gary Nelson being nominated and appointed to a position on the Industrial Council Board of Directors. Tom Powers, the Executive Director of the Industrial Council, spoke up at the meeting to inform the council that anyone who owns property in the Presque Isle Industrial Park cannot serve as a director, according to the board by-laws.

Lewis Cousins, the interim city manager, explained that the rule had been established by the Industrial Council. “It’s in the minutes, it’s been voted on by the board,” Cousins said. “Is it in the charter is the question, I don’t know about that.”

“It’s in the by-laws,” Powers confirmed at the meeting, to which Cousins addressed the council: “It’s in the by-laws.”

Powers mentioned this by-law because Nelson owns Aroostook Trusses, which is located on the industrial park; this by-law would make him ineligible to serve on the board. After Powers explained that Nelson’s nomination would go against the board’s by-laws, city council Chair Kevin Freeman, who previously served on the Industrial board, spoke in favor of putting Nelson on the board.

“Looking at myself I have no investment up there. And although I have invested interest in seeing the park grow and develop economically, [Nelson’s] got way more of an interest in it than I do because he’s there everyday,” Freeman said.

“Unless I see something that says that he’s disqualified in terms of a charter or a bylaw, I think he has every opportunity to be on that board as much as everybody else,” Freeman continued. “That’s my opinion.”

WAGM obtained a copy of the by-laws; under Article 8, Board of Directors, it states, “No Director shall be an owner of property located within Skyway Industrial Park or a shareholder, member, officer, or director of any entity which is a Lessee of property located within Skyway Industrial Park.”

Despite Powers informing the city council of this by-law, the council appointed Nelson to the Industrial Council board of directors, alongside Councilor Craig Green.

We reached out to Powers for a comment on what this means going forward for the Industrial Council, and he said that the industrial council plans to send out a memo asking for the situation to be resolved. WAGM reached out to Councilor Freeman and Councilor Nelson and are waiting to hear back.

Finally, the council established that their regular meetings would continue to be the first Wednesday of the month at 6:00 at the city’s council chambers. These meetings will also be accessible online.

