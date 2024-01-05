Presque Isle Police Chief Retires

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Police Chief Laurie Kelly worked her last day at the Presque Isle Police Department today. She has now retired after 37 years at the station, five of those years spent as Chief. It is a bittersweet time at the Presque Isle Police Department as they say goodbye to one of their own.

Kelly says, “I started in 1986 and I was the first female here so all along the way it’s been a lot of firsts. First female officer first female chief.”

Deputy Chief Chris Hayes, says, “Heartbreaking you know she was my mentor so it’s very very tough.”

While it was never Kelly’s goal as a kid to become a police officer, when she got the job it became a way for her to give back to the place she knows and loves.

Kelly says, “It’s just been a pleasure to be able to serve my hometown … I’m you know just a farm girl from Mapleton, so I feel very blessed to have gone down the path I am.”

As Kelly packs her office she remembers the folks she has met throughout her time at the station. Chiefs, officers, and folks from all over.

Kelly says, “It’s Kind of bittersweet you know I’m ready for it. I will miss the people that I’ve worked with. I’ve made tons of contacts statewide county-wide throughout the city over the years.”

The city council’s job will be to appoint someone as the next chief. Although nobody has been appointed yet Deputy Chief Chris Hayes will be filling in as interim Chief.

Kelly says, “He will do really well. And it may be him, I’m not sure who it will be but he will be the interim until somebody is actually appointed.”

Hayes says, “I’m just the next in line to do the best job I possibly can to hold over until they actually make a decision on who’s going to be the chief of Police.”

As for Kelly, she is excited to start her next journey…

Kelly “I’m going to take some time for myself and my family and just kind of decompress. And In the next couple of years -- year and a half -- we’d like to do some traveling and stuff when that opportunity comes.

And Kelly’s photo will soon be joining photos of Chiefs who were before her, including some who once mentored her before passing down the torch.

