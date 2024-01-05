Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Male

OAKFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

Gordon Morton (Maine Dept of Public Safety)

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate 87 year old Gordon Morton of Oakfield. According to the public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Morton was last seen late yesterday evening at his home on River Road in Oakfield and was going to his sister’s house, but never arrived. Morton is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with white hair, blue eyes, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, black pants, and black shoes and is driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse with a license plate number of 315TN. Authorities believe he may be in the Houlton or Presque Isle area. If you see Morton, contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s office at (207)-532-3471.

