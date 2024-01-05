Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Male

By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

Gordon Morton
Gordon Morton(Maine Dept of Public Safety)

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate 87 year old Gordon Morton of Oakfield. According to the public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Morton was last seen late yesterday evening at his home on River Road in Oakfield and was going to his sister’s house, but never arrived. Morton is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with white hair, blue eyes, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, black pants, and black shoes and is driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse with a license plate number of 315TN. Authorities believe he may be in the Houlton or Presque Isle area. If you see Morton, contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s office at (207)-532-3471.

Copyright 2024 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Emmert
Two arrested in Caribou on several charges. Police look for public help to locate third.
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
East Main St, Fort Kent
Victim of Fort Kent accident succumbs to injuries at EMMC
Person life-flighted to EMMC after single-vehicle accident in Fort Kent
Snow Totals
A Cloudy Start, Snow Showers Late Result in Slick Travel

Latest News

Houlton town council
Houlton finalizes town budget for 2024 fiscal year
Houlton town council
Houlton town budget, 1.3 .24
1.3.24
Presque Isle hosts first city council meeting of 2024
1.3.24
PI City Council meeting, 1.4.24