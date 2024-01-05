Snowdogs hold first practice

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Snowdogs held their first practice of the season on Wednesday in Presque Isle.

Members of the team have been anxiously waiting to lace up the sneakers and get onto the court.

(Spencer King):” The excitement has been building up. I have been getting text messages and phone calls and Facebook messages about today’s practice. I think outside Christmas one of the most exciting times for these guys.”

Many of the players on the team are veterans who have suited up for several years. That includes Chad McAdams, Rena Young, David Blakely and Lejeanna Miller who all return to the team this year.

(Chad McAdams:” I like it so much. I like being with my friends and my coaches. The tournament is in March, and I hope we win this year.”

(Rena Young):” It’s my favorite sport and my favorite team is the Snowdogs.”

(David Blakely):” Not the running, but other things are. How good are you at basketball? OK, but I could do better. Do you practice a lot? Yes.”

(Lajeanna Miller):” It’s fun and I can see all my friends and It’s a good exercise.”

King says the number of players has increased this year and he excited to welcome some new faces.

King:” Last year was a bit of a dip and I think part of that was the layoff of a couple years through COVID. It looks like our numbers will be up to the mid 20′s or high 20′s. Participation is everything. We want as many people to thrive in this program and experience this program as possible.”

The Snowdogs held a practice today and will scrimmage the Presque Isle boys tomorrow afternoon. King also told the players today they are going to play a real game against the Caribou Vikings later this season.

King:” We worked closely with Kyle Corrigan and Evan Graves. The plan is to have a game on the 16th of this month. We want to treat it like a real game where we charge admission, have concessions, possibly the cheerleaders and the band and treat it as an actual game for a fund raising event for the Snowdogs.”

Young:” This year we are going to do a basketball game at Caribou High School as a fund raiser. This is our first time doing it, we never did it before.”

McAdams says that basketball is his favorite sport and that he pulls for his hometown team.

McAdams:” I am from the Tigers and want to see the Tigers play this year.”

King says the Snowdogs will use the next two months to focus on improving and getting ready for the State Tournament in March.

King:” The tournament is in March and the plan is to get the Snowdogs back down there to see how we can participate and perform.”

