Sunshine Returns to the Forecast Tomorrow, but at the Cost of Warmer Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another day of on and off snow showers across the county, with most of the accumulating snow falling during the late morning and early afternoon hours. The good news is that snow showers underperformed in most places, resulting in lighter accumulations. With the cold front already through the state, northwesterly winds have been taking over, resulting in arctic like air working in for the end of the work week, and likely lasting through the weekend. We’re still keeping an eye on a possible storm for the second half of the weekend, but the latest computer models are now keeping the majority of the precipitation south of the county, meaning little to no accumulation now expected.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies expected to clear out during the early morning hours of Friday. This will only help temperatures cool off even more compared to what we would’ve seen with cloud cover remaining in place. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits for most spots by tomorrow morning. Northwesterly winds continue to be gusty at times during the overnight hours, resulting in a colder feeling night thanks to the wind. Feels like temperatures will end up in the teens below zero for most places starting the day tomorrow, so make sure to have the extra layer on if spending longer amounts of time outside.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow ends up being one of the nicer days of the work week, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds expected. Fair weather clouds build in during the afternoon hours, but likely won’t have much of an impact on the forecast. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach the mid and upper teens for most places. Westerly winds are still expected to be gusty at times during the day, resulting in feels like temperatures remaining a good 10 to 15 degrees colder than actual air temperatures. Cold air remains in place tomorrow night, but light winds will mean less of an impact with wind chills going into tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening, and stay warm!

Copyright 2024 WAGM. All rights reserved.