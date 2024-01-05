Teen dies after being electrocuted after car accident in Frenchville

Published: Jan. 5, 2024
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - A teen has died from being electrocuted after being in a car accident in Frenchville. According to the Public Information Officer, Shannon Moss, for the Maine Department of Public Safety, on Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 12:11 am, the Maine State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Airport Avenue in Frenchville. Police say the their investigation so far indicates that 20-year-old Landen Ouellette of Madawaska and his passenger 19-year-old Curtis Levesque of Madawaska were traveling west on Airport Avenue when Ouellette lost control of the vehicle, a 2015 Ford F-150, and went off the roadway striking a utility pole that took down power lines. Ouellette and Levesque were able to get out of the vehicle on their own. After exiting the vehicle, police say Levesque started walking back to the truck tripped on a downed power line, and was electrocuted. The Frenchville Fire Department and Madawaska Ambulance Service rendered aid to Levesque on scene but he died as a result of his injuries. In the process of trying to help Levesque, Ouellette suffered an electric shock. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at Northern Maine Medical Center. Speed and icy road conditions are considered factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. Moss says this is the only information that is being released at this time. The Maine State Police were assisted on scene by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Presque Isle Police Department, Frenchville Fire Department, Madawaska Ambulance Service, Frenchville Public Works, and Versant Power.

