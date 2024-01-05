Throwback Thursday - New Years Optimism

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

As we usher in a new year, it’s not just a change of date but a renewal of hopes, dreams, and aspirations and it’s the focus of this week’s Throwback Thursday with Brian Bouchard.

The concept of optimistic forward thinking and new years resolutions can be traced back to the Ancient Babylonians, who were the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the new year. 4000 years later the trend continues, and in this week’s Throwback Thursday we dial the time machine back to the beginning of 1984 where WAGM reporter Frank Graff asks Aroostook County about their outlook on the year ahead.

With the changing of the calendar and the coming of a new year, the whole year’s worth of hopes and dreams are brought forth. The worries and problems of 1983 were thrown out with the last seconds of the year passed and people are looking forward to a new year and new beginnings.

“Hoping for bigger and better things But everything doesn’t look good when you read the papers and everything, but. I’m hopeful.”

“I’m hoping for big and better things, but with everything’s going on, it’s you kind of wonder whether you’re going to get the things that you’re really hoping. But I’m still hopeful. Hanging in there for another year.”

“I think it’s going to be a good year, I think. The world’s getting a lot of things straightened out, I Have a lot of hopes.”

“Just enjoying life now, going to be better than last year.”

“I want to live and You know, enjoy it. I hope everybody does the same.”

“Well, I hope we have pets on Earth for everyone, especially for the future generations. And if we can accomplish that, I think it will be a pretty Good new year. "

“Oh, I’m optimistic. I think it looks good. The economy is looking up and we’re looking forward to another good Year "

“I’m looking forward to a good new year. We’re here, right? After the holidays Spending more money. Going shopping again right after Christmas, having a good time.”

So you’re pretty positive.

“We’re optimistic, yeah.”

But perhaps of all the people we talked with today, one woman said it best.

“I’m optimistic, very optimistic. I think it pays to be.”

It has been said that Americans are an optimistic people. One can only hope that the optimism so prevalent at the beginning of the year lasts the whole year through.

Frank Graff, News Line 8.

