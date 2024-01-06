Sports Extra January 5, 2024
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Here are the highlights from the first segment of Sports Extra. Jon Gulliver and Cameron Levasseur join me for the look around the County.
Girls Scores
SAHS 65 Hodgdon 53
PVHS 72 Central 31
Old Town 47 MDI 28
Bangor Christian 35 Stearns 28
Fort Kent 54 CAHS 40
Woodland 59 Machias 46
Dexter 34 Bucksport 22
Fort Fairfield 46 Washburn 20
Boys Scores
Fort Kent 63 CAHS 38
Bangor Christian 60 Stearns 36
Ashland 39 Van Buren 34
Fort Fairfield 67 Washburn 10
Hockey
Messalonskee 6 Houlton/Hodgdon 0
Copyright 2024 WAGM. All rights reserved.