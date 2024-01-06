Sports Extra January 5, 2024

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Here are the highlights from the first segment of Sports Extra. Jon Gulliver and Cameron Levasseur join me for the look around the County.

Girls Scores

SAHS 65 Hodgdon 53

PVHS 72 Central 31

Old Town 47 MDI 28

Bangor Christian 35 Stearns 28

Fort Kent 54 CAHS 40

Woodland 59 Machias 46

Dexter 34 Bucksport 22

Fort Fairfield 46 Washburn 20

Boys Scores

Fort Kent 63 CAHS 38

Bangor Christian 60 Stearns 36

Ashland 39 Van Buren 34

Fort Fairfield 67 Washburn 10

Hockey

Messalonskee 6 Houlton/Hodgdon 0

