Wind Chill Values Below Zero, Active Weather Pattern Continues

By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. It was certainly a frigid Friday with wind chill values well below the zero degree mark throughout the day. We have made slight improvements right now, but you still want to dress for wind chill values below the zero degree mark. This was due to some breezier conditions that have remained fairly persistent. Most spots saw gusts up and over the 25 mph marker close to 30 mph in some spots points north and east.

Future Wind Chill Values
Future Wind Chill Values(WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you through the rest of the evening with wind chill values, they continue to remain below the zero degree mark. While some improvements are possible early tomorrow morning it won’t be much. You’ll still want to dress for wind chill values near the zero degree mark. It’s not until tomorrow afternoon when wind chill values will be closer to the mid single digits.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM)

We dealt with persistent breezier conditions due to the fact that we have more of an active weather pattern in store for the weekend and into next week. While the system we are watching for you this weekend is currently sitting in the gulf of Mexico, it expected to gain some energy and moisture as it tracks its way up the coastline. This does look to pass towards our south, but it comes close enough to the point where we could see some accumulating snow out of it.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WAGM)

Going through the rest of this evening for you, cloud cover will briefly increase into the morning hours of tomorrow and because of that, I can’t rule out the potential for some isolated snow shower developing. Anything we do see I expect to be few and far between and provide very minimal impacts. Clearing skies tomorrow morning will eventually lead us to some more sunshine with lows bottoming out into the mid to upper single digits.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

The best chance at seeing more of the full sunshine tomorrow will be centered towards the morning hours and into the early afternoon. That is also when I expect us to set our high temperatures for tomorrow. Temperatures will eventually rise closer to the mid to upper teens. The main difference will be the fact that winds look to change direction and will become less breezy preventing our wind chill values from falling back very far. Clouds increase late ahead of our next system.

Expected Snow Totals
Expected Snow Totals(WAGM)

Looking at what we can expect in terms of snowfall totals, the highest of totals will be centered towards points south based on the timing and track. Even then, we will see around an inch if not slightly higher. Points north will pick up on right around a dusting of accumulation.

I’ll have more updates on this for you this weekend, but in the meantime, tune in to this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

