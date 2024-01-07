Season’s Skiing at BigRock

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - There is still a lack of snow in Central Aroostook County, but that didn’t keep skiers off the slopes at BigRock. The wind chill hovered around zero, but skiers were still enjoying a day on skis. With a chill in the air, the slopes are getting busy.

Assistant General Manager at BigRock, Aaron Damon says, “It’s kind of a late start to the season for us. Not a lot of snowfall but we’re fortunate to have some really solid snowmaking crew out there. It’s starting to get cold out here and we are able to make snow through the night. We are actually making snow right now.”

Long-time pros and first-time skiers alike were enjoying a day on the slopes. Alsina Brenenstuhl is a first-time skier who was at BigRock that day.

Brenenstuhl says, “This is my first time ever on skis. I was terrified at first but this beautiful little bunny hill is the perfect spot to get started on and I feel pretty confident going down it after about 10 times now.”

Only some of the trails were open as snowguns are working overtime to cover other areas. The limited trails didn’t stop skiers from riding the lift and gliding down the hill.

Damon says, “Right now we just have the triple open and we’re hosting a race here and we are having a really good time with it.”

The race Damon is talking about is called the Vertical Challenge. The owner of the challenge, Heather Clifford, traveled all the way from New Hampshire to have the event at Bigrock on Saturday.

Clifford says, “Well we come all the way up to Maine because it’s cold here. So, we hoped to see some snow obviously. So, we start up in Maine, we will end up in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania this year.”

But you didn’t have to be a pro racing in the challenge in order to have fun and enjoy the day.

Brenenstuhl says, “The weathers beautiful. The sun is out. And the opportunity just now to go ahead and spend time with family and enjoy the beautiful ski resort here.”

Clifford says, “I would just say get outside, get some fresh air, look at the sky today. Is the thing to do during the winter. Right.”

Damon says, “Well played. Yeah!”

Clifford says, “So, get out. Have fun with your friends and family make some amazing memories.”

Damon says, “We got a lot of skiing ahead of us.”

Here is some advice for first-time skiers.

Brenenstuhl says, “Start Slow. Don’t just take off on the big mountain. Stick to the bunny hills and keep practicing. Don’t be afraid to fall down.”

Clifford says, “Get a lesson. I highly recommend that. Wouldn’t you agree?”

Damon says, “Oh yeah, definitely get a lesson and just getting out there and try it. Getting out a few times, really what we see is by the third time there’s a lot of confidence that people can ski independently. But it takes a little bit to get started but it’s a lifetime sport and it’s worth it.”

Bigrock’s Comet trail will be opening this week as well.

