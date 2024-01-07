Snow Showers This Evening Will Lead to Slick Travel

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

State Watches and Warnings (WAGM)

Good Sunday afternoon everyone. Things have remained fairly dry and quiet through the course of the daytime here, but that has not been the case in areas downstate where there have been some persistent snow showers. That is why the National Weather Service has kept Winter Weather Advisories in place for the Downeast Coastline and Winter Storm Warnings for the Maine New Hampshire border.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This is due to a stronger coastal system that continues to remain parked just over southeastern Massachusetts. Because it is more of a coastal storm and it looks to track more in the way of a Nor’easter, I do expect us to see very minimal impacts out of it this evening, but some spots mainly in points south will pick up on some shower activity later on.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

With temperatures right now sitting into the low to mid teens county wide, the good news about any snow we do see is that it will have more of a light and fluffy consistency to it making it easier to clean off. Going hour by hour for you, our in house computer model guidance is having a tough time picking up on the snow reaching much further northward than areas to the far south. This becomes more likely late this evening, so you will want to keep that in mind heading out on the roads. While we will be out of the woods in terms of snow shower activity overnight tonight, you will want to continue to be mindful of any slick spots developing as temperatures tonight are expected to remain into the low teens.

Expected Snow Totals (WAGM)

The greatest potential for any accumulating snow will lie in areas south of Houlton. This is where we will see between a dusting and an inch. While I can’t rule out any scattered showers in areas north of there, I don’t expect it to be enough to accumulate.

I’ll have more updates coming up tomorrow morning on Rise and Shine and WAGM This Morning, but in the meantime stay safe out there!

Copyright 2024 WAGM. All rights reserved.