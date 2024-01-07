The Vertical Challenge at BigRock

Vertical Challenge Event Sign at BigRock.
By Megan Waceken
Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - There was lots of excitement on the slopes at Bigrock over the weekend. Folks from the Vertical Challenge event came to Northern Maine from New Hampshire to start their season off at BigRock. And Skiers and snowboarders of all ages came together to compete.

Owner of the challenge, Heather Clifford, says, “We are back at Bigrock. Super happy to be here. We put on an amateur ski and snowboard races series. It’s for any age any ability. And so, our racers have the opportunity to win a medal which then makes them eligible for our grand finale. Which will be held in Vermont. The Vertical Challenges has been around for 33 years this year and so we do have three generations of families -- you know, we got grandfathers, moms and dads and their littles not -- who follow us from event to event. We’re starting it here and we got 20 more events to do this season!”

Assistant General Manager at BigRock, Aaron Damon says, “Kicking off the season with a fun event couldn’t be better. We are really fortunate to have the vertical challenge folks here and to really get the season started.”

Folks hosting the Vertical Challenge will be back in Maine on the 20th to host the race again at Black Mountain in Rumford.

