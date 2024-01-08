Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree to Join Agriculture Secretary Vilsack To Discuss Ways To Aid Maine Farmers After Recent Storm Damage

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree tours downtown Waterville
First District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree tours downtown Waterville(WABI)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On Monday afternoon, Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will hold a roundtable discussion with local leaders and agricultural stakeholders to discuss the impact of recent storms on the state’s ag industry, as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) efforts to help farmers and ranchers recover from losses and damages. Secretary Vilsack and Congresswoman Pingree will also highlight how Congress and USDA are helping to bolster the resilience of Maine producers’ operations and communities to extreme weather events that are becoming more common because of climate change. Through significant funding from President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, USDA has made available historic resources in clean energy and conservation programs to encourage new economic opportunities in rural areas and to help producers lower energy costs, reduce greenhouse emissions, and generate new economic opportunities.

