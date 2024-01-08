Maine Medical Cannabis Industry Seeing Growth Economically

Generic Picture of Marijuana Leaves (Quinn Gorham)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Cannabis business continues to bloom and boom in the state as demonstrated by vendors at the Medical Marijuana Caregivers of Maine 12th annual cannabis trade show this past weekend. The event drew crowds from both sides...patrons and vendors alike. The expo included patients, caregivers, storefronts, vendors, speakers and workshops available onsite at the Augusta Civic Center. The purpose of this event is to spread awareness and promote safe access to the medical marijuana industry. There were over a dozen vendors in attendance showcasing a variety of cannabis products. They also offered medical card certifications and had various panels throughout the day. According to the organization’s website, MMCM has developed a training program for those who wish to participate in Maines Medical Cannabis Programs to help them stay in compliance and promote safe practices in the state.

Copyright 2024 WAGM. All rights reserved.