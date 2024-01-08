A Quiet Start to the Week, Impactful Weather Returns Wednesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. We were spared from any snow shower activity for the most part yesterday due to the fact that we had dry air in place our ahead of the leading edge of precipitation. Now that it has passed, we are in fact left with some lingering cloud cover this morning and temperatures in the low to middle teens.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at our weather setup this morning, not much is being reflected on the map across the northeast with the exception of a few weaker disturbances. Our next system we are watching for you hasn’t organized quite yet, but it originates from a system currently over New Mexico. That will in turn gain some energy and moisture as it combines with a system in Midwest bringing us some impacts in time for the daytime on Wednesday.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Even with some sunshine late, temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 20s in some spots. Going hour by hour for you, areas of cloud cover are expected to remain fairly stubborn throughout the morning. I can’t rule out a few isolated snow showers, but they will be few and far between. A brief clearing line will develop from the west to the east ushering in a brief return to some filtered areas of sunshine. As the sun sets, cloud cover comes back into play leading us to more of a partly cloudy state. This also leads us to some filtered areas of sunshine waking up tomorrow morning. Lows will fall back right near average for this time of year into the mid to upper single digits.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

With cooler air coming back into play tomorrow, highs will just barely touch the 20 degree mark. Cloud cover will once again increase as our next system approaches, but not until we head towards the lunchtime hours. The best chance of picking up on more of the full sunshine will likely be centered towards the morning hours.

Watches and Warnings (WAGM)

Already 48 hours ahead of our next system, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings across the county through 1 pm Wednesday. This is due to the impacts that will likely occur with this in the way of snow, wind, and rain. Based on how computer models have been progressing, this will start as a snow event throughout the morning before transitioning over to a mix and then rain. Because gusty winds will also likely be a factor in the forecast, I can’t rule out the possibility for some localized power outages.

Snowfall Potential (WAGM)

First call for snow totals look to feature mainly a widespread 3 to 6 inches. Based on the track and placement of this system, the highest of totals will be centered towards points west into the 6 to 8 inch range. This could of course change based on the latest computer model trends, so stay tuned with us we will have more updates as we get closer to Wednesday.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great start to your week!

