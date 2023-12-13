HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Eclipse Committee met today to further preparation for the many tourists who are expected to come to the county for the April 8th Eclipse. 2024 is still a few weeks away, but preparation is well underway for the April 8th eclipse which is expected to bring in 20,000 to 30,000 folks to Northern Maine.

Executive Director of the Southern Aroostook Development Corporation, Johnna Johnston, says, “And it’s going to be a huge stress on our local restaurants to feed that many people. So, there’s so much opportunity. There’s going to be no competition, really. So, that’s why we’re encouraging this team spirit and working together as a community”

The Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce, The Town of Houlton, and Southern Aroostook Development Corporation have come together to form the Maine Eclipse Committee. Planning for the upcoming eclipse began in 2020.

Chair of the Attraction Committee for the Southern Aroostook Development Corporation, Christopher Anderson, says, “We started really by interviewing other communities that were affected by the 2017 eclipse to get clues on what to expect. And how to align your community to accept visitation.”

From studying those other communities, the committee has learned a lot about what to expect.

Anderson says, “So whether you’re a community of 2,000 people or 50,000 people -- if you were in the path of the eclipse, you had it.”

According to the speakers at the Maine Eclipse seminar, the eclipse will give businesses in the community an opportunity to boost their sales during a time of year when sales are normally slow. Johnston discussed what businesses can do to take advantage of this opportunity..

Johnston says, “Stock up, staff up, and think out of the box about what some of these tourists are going to be interested in buying. You know some of our gift shops might get celestial jewelry. Tattoo shops might offer walk-in celestial designs.”

The hope is the reach will go beyond southern Aroostook to other parts of the County as well.

Johnston says, “That’s what we want businesses to do -- is plan their own events that we can market for them. We do have some bigger events that are already planned on that weekend like the Brew Fest, Douling Pianna Show, Eclipse Bus Tour, and Vendor Craft Fair. So, lots of things that are already planned but we got so much room for more activities. We want to give people lots of options throughout the area.”

Johnston and Anderson say it’s all about planning ways to promote the area.