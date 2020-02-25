A New Trial Date for New Brunswick Murder

The trial for the young man charged with killing a 17 year old girl near Woodstock, New Brunswick has been moved.

Amon Kelleter was arrested after police were called to a home in Jacksonville, near Woodstock, on September 11th of 2018. There, they discovered the body of 17 year old Destiny Andersen.

Kelleter has been charged with first degree murder. The trial was supposed to begin last month, but has been moved to May.

Jury selection will begin at Woodstock court on May 25th. The trial is expected to begin once a jury is selected. Kelleter remains in custody.