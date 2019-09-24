Bipartisan, Bicameral Resolution Marking September 23rd through the 27th as “National Clean Energy Week”

U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Representatives John Curtis (R-UT) and Alan Lowenthal (D-CA) introduced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution marking today, September 23rd, through Friday, September 27th, as “National Clean Energy Week.”

“Clean energy holds great promise in the fight against climate change and has already proven to be a driver for economic growth in Maine and across the country,” said Senator Collins. “This bipartisan resolution calls attention to the importance of clean energy and the importance of innovation, encourages investments in technologies that can lead to clean energy solutions, and supports local job creation.”

“By investing in clean energy technology, the United States can become more efficient and independent, all while creating new jobs,” said Senator Cantwell. “The economy, the environment, and our energy security all depend on the investments we make in clean energy today.”

“Environmental stewardship doesn’t mean making economic sacrifices—clean energy solutions and jobs are the future of the United States with clean energy powering more homes and businesses than ever before,” said Representative Curtis. “The environment is, and should be, a bipartisan issue; I’m proud to lead this resolution and show that my congressional colleagues are working to leave the earth better than we found it.”

“I am honored to join my colleagues in introducing this important bipartisan resolution. Our country and the world are currently at a sink or swim moment. It is vital that we transition off carbon-intensive polluting energy sources toward clean energy alternatives as soon as possible. This will take support from industry and policymakers alike to encourage innovation and a just transition to more renewable, zero-emission, clean energy. This will not only help our environment and climate but our public health and economy as well,” said Representative Lowenthal.

This resolution recognizes that clean energy is now readily available, acknowledges the United States’ global leadership in clean energy solutions, and encourages investments in clean, low-emission technologies. It also emphasizes that clean energy is necessary for eliminating harmful pollutants and spurring economic growth. Senators Graham (R-SC), Coons (D-DE), Alexander (R-TN), and Duckworth (D-IL) joined as original cosponsors of the resolution.

The bipartisan, bicameral resolution is supported by more than 120 organizations, including Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), the Alliance to Save Energy, the American Petroleum Institute, the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), the Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE), the Biomass Power Association (BPA), the Clean Energy Business Network (CEBN), the U.S. Energy Storage Association, National Hydropower Association (NHA), and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

“The momentum continues to build for National Clean Energy Week with increased support from our nation’s governors, U.S. Senators, and Members of Congress,” said Heather Reams, executive director of CRES and chair of NCEW. “National Clean Energy Week’s organizers applaud Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Representatives John Curtis (R-UT) and Alan Lowenthal (D-CA) for introducing these bipartisan resolutions, which shine a light on America’s rapidly expanding clean energy sector and its indelible impact on sustaining a healthy economy and protecting national security. Reducing emissions and lowering energy costs for current and future American families should not be a partisan issue, and that’s why National Clean Energy Week is so important.”

“The U.S. Energy Storage Association is pleased to support the U.S. House and Senate resolutions celebrating National Clean Energy Week,” said Kelly Speakes-Backman, CEO of the U.S. Energy Storage Association. “Clean and renewable energy is making a real impact today on our climate, the economy and employment, and we’re also seeing exponential growth in the storage industry. “To continue this progress, we’ve called upon Congress to include energy storage as an explicit, stand-alone criteria in the current federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC). Leadership from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and many states have already taken action to support storage. Inclusion by Congress in the federal ITC would put our country in the best position to guide us to a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid.”